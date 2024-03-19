President Biden failed to acknowledge his seventh grandchild and fifth granddaughter, the estranged daughter of his son Hunter Biden, during remarks at a Women’s History Month reception at the White House on Monday.
“I see a future for all Americans, a future for my daughter and my four granddaughters — by the way, they’re incredible,” Biden said. “You should meet my granddaughters. Oh, you think I’m kidding. I’m not.”
On numerous occasions i
