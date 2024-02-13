President Biden’s new campaign account garnered more than 67,000 TikTok followers in the first day since joining the Chinese-owned app he banned over national security concerns.
The @bidenhq account’s following had jumped even higher to nearly 82,000 followers as of Tuesday morning, with more than 681,300 likes.
That’s still a far cry from Biden’s 37.8 million followers on his campaign account on X, formerly Twitter.
“Lol hey guys,”
