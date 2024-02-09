President Biden’s ghostwriter will not face charges despite deleting evidence of the sharing of classified material during the investigation.
Mark Zwonitzer — who collaborated with Biden on his memoir “Promise Me, Dad” — erased audio files in his possession that contained “significant evidentiary value,” according to a report published by Special Counsel Robert Hur.
Zwonitzer admitted to the FBI that he “was aware that there was an investigat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Squad’s’ Jamaal Bowman honored radical Black activist, convicted murderer on middle school’s ‘Wall of Honor’ - February 9, 2024
- Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence - February 9, 2024
- House Republicans in Iowa kick majority leader over budget issues - February 9, 2024