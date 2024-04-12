The Democratic National Committee (DNC) covered legal fees for President Biden during the special counsel probe into his possession of classified documents, while his campaign slammed the Republican National Committee for paying former President Trump’s legal bills for his various criminal indictments.
The DNC paid former President Obama lawyer Bob Bauer, who is also married to senior White House adviser Anita Dunn, for “legal services” after it was revealed the atto
