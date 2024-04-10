President Biden and Vice President Harris’ re-election campaign has announced a new push to win over a group of voters that it claims is “a force to be reckoned with.” The initiative comes just seven months ahead of the president’s rematch with presumptive Republican nominee, former President Trump.

As Biden seeks to win another term in the White House despite facing historic low approval ratings, Team Biden-Harris announced the launch of “Out for Biden-Harris.”

[Read Full story at source]