The Biden-Harris campaign immediately began fundraising off the guilty verdict former President Trump, telling supporters that the legal setback for the presumptive GOP nominee is not enough to keep him out of the White House.

In a text message sent to supporters Thursday, “Biden HQ” said that “despite a jury finding Donald Trump guilty today, there is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box.”

“Convicted f

[Read Full story at source]