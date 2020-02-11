Biden heading to South Carolina firewall as New Hampshire votes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday he was headed to South Carolina later in the day – before the results of the nominating primary vote underway in the New England state are even released.
