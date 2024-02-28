President Biden was declared a “healthy, robust 81-year-old,” following his physical examination.

In a release from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Physician for the President, Biden was declared fit to “successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

“President Biden is a healthy, active 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief

[Read Full story at source]