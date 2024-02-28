President Biden was declared a “healthy, robust 81-year-old,” following his physical examination.
In a release from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Physician for the President, Biden was declared fit to “successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”
“President Biden is a healthy, active 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust’ - February 28, 2024
- UN expert defends climate protesters disrupting traffic, attacking famous artwork - February 28, 2024
- Comer says impeachment inquiry moving to ‘next phase,’ with Hunter Biden testifying at public hearing - February 28, 2024