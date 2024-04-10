President Biden hinted in a new interview that aired Tuesday night that he is planning a possible executive order to effectively shut down the border by the end of the month.

Univision’s Enrique Acevedo asked the president if he had decided whether to issue an executive order, and Biden indicated that it may be on the table.

“Well, it’s suggested that we’re examining whether or not I have that power,” Biden replied. “I would have that power

[Read Full story at source]