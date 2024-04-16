WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office.
The visit came as Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. It followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield agai
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress - April 15, 2024
- Paris Hilton backs California bill to bring more transparency to youth treatment facilities - April 15, 2024
- Johnson unveils plan to fund Israel, Ukraine in closed-door House GOP meeting - April 15, 2024