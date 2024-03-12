House Republicans are growing increasingly skeptical of whether their push to impeach President Biden will succeed.
“I don’t think we have the will to impeach Joe Biden… We just don’t. We’ve got a two-seat majority. You’ve got some guys in these tough districts that don’t want to alienate maybe independents or moderates,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.
“They’ve laid out a good case for impeaching Joe Biden… but I
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas House Republican introduces bill to prevent noncitizens from serving as election administrators - March 12, 2024
- Schiff spars with Hur in heated exchange over report that ‘disparaged’ Biden: ‘That did not happen’ - March 12, 2024
- Ron DeSantis says he stepped in to ensure illegal immigrant, accused rapist is back in ICE custody - March 12, 2024