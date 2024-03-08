During his State of the Union address Thursday, President Biden referred to the alleged killer of Georgia student Laken Riley as “an illegal” — but the term is in contrast to guidance from his Department of Homeland Security, which had told staff to stop using terms like “illegal alien.”
Biden was heckled by Republican lawmakers to say the name of Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant last month in Georgia. Republicans have ci
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden, in State of the Union, uses term for illegal immigrants that his DHS warned against in 2021 - March 8, 2024
- WATCH: 5 key highlights from President Biden’s SOTU speech - March 8, 2024
- Trump blasts Biden as ‘angry, mentally disturbed’ during SOTU address: ‘He did a terrible job’ - March 7, 2024