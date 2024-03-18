EXCLUSIVE: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s inner circle and former colleagues rallied to the defense of a top aide accused of sexual harassment in statements provided to Fox News Digital.
Nearly a dozen current and former colleagues of Anthony Bernal, an assistant to the president and top aide to the first lady, have alleged he has a long-running history of bullying and verbal sexual harassment, including speculating on the penis sizes of staffers in
