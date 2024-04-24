President Biden hit the campaign trail in Florida, where he touted the Republican-led state is “in play” for the 2024 election, eliciting criticism and mockery online.
“Florida – I think Florida is in play, nationally,” Biden said Tuesday during a campaign event in Tampa at Hillsborough Community College.
The Biden campaign on Tuesday cited abortion laws in the state as evidence the president could win the state come November. A ban on abortion after si
