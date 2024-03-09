President Biden was interrupted at an Atlanta rally on Saturday by a pro-Palestinian protester who called him “genocide Joe.”

At the Pullman Yards rally in Georgia’s capital city, Biden was quickly interrupted shortly after he began his speech by a screaming protester.

“What are you going to do, genocide Joe,” the protester yelled. “Tens of thousands of Palestinians are dead.”

