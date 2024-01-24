President Biden was heckled Wednesday during a speech at a United Auto Workers union conference in Washington, D.C. by pro-Palestinian protesters, the second such interruption in as many days for the president.
Biden, who received an endorsement Wednesday from UAW President Shawn Fain, was speaking when protesters began chanting “Free Gaza.” Others waved the Palestinian flag. Video footage shows protesters being escorted out of a room and several union workers drowning the
