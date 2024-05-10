WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican senators believe President Biden’s “disgraceful” warning to cut offensive aid to Israel during its conflict with Hamas was a political decision to appease “the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party” in November.

President Biden recently threatened to cut aid to America’s ally Israel if the country invades Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip.

“If they go into Rafah, I’m not supply

[Read Full story at source]