FIRST ON FOX – A group of 26 attorneys general are defending Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s right to defend his state “against invasion” amid a bitter border battle between Texas and President Biden.
Last week, Abbott said he would assert Article 1 powers to defend against an “invasion” at the border while the Biden administration refuses to enforce federal immigration laws. His announcement sparked a controversy that will play out in court abo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Austin declares ‘outrage and sorrow’ for 3 soldiers killed in Iran proxy attack, vows action - January 29, 2024
- US forces attacked at least 160 times in the Middle East since mid-October after Sunday’s drone strike - January 29, 2024
- Former North Dakota senator Tom Campbell launches bid for state’s only US House seat - January 29, 2024