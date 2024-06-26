President Biden on Wednesday pardoned former U.S. service members who were dishonorably discharged after their conviction for violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex.
Biden’s action grants a pardon to service members who were convicted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice’s former Article 125, which criminalized sodomy. The law, which has been on the books since 1951, was rewritten in 2013 to prohibit only forcible acts.
Those covered by the pardon will
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden issues clemency for gay military service members despite voting for ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ in 1993 - June 26, 2024
- Biden enters first presidential debate with just 42% of Democrats satisfied with him as nominee - June 26, 2024
- Popular Republican and Trump running mate contender makes first Senate endorsement in 2024 races - June 26, 2024