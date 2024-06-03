President Biden issued permits to several Texas cities on Monday allowing them to “expand and continue to maintain” their border crossings.

Biden’s order impacts the Texas cities of Laredo, Eagle Pass and Brownsville. The border crossings include the bridges that span the Rio Grande, allowing vehicular and pedestrian traffic to cross to and from the U.S. and Mexico.

The permits are a preview of Biden’s plans for the border as he is expected to issue a ser

[Read Full story at source]