Judge Sarah Netburn, nominated by President Biden to one of the most prestigious federal courts in the country, faces a rocky path forward, as the Senate Judiciary Committee passed up two opportunities Thursday to move forward on her advancement. The apparent delay comes after Republicans highlighted her decision to move a transgender individual, who is also a sex offender, into a women’s prison.

Biden nominated Netburn to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New

[Read Full story at source]