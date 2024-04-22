President Biden officially launched the so-called American Climate Corps, a program that is slated to “mobilize” tens of thousands of Americans for conservation and eco-friendly projects nationwide.
The president’s actions on the work program come on Earth Day and are part of broader actions the White House unveiled Monday to commemorate Earth Day. In addition to the American Climate Corps announcement, the White House touted recent regulations blocking off 13 million
