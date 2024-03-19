President Biden’s re-election campaign is targeting Latino voters with a new initiative.
The president is slated to launch the Latinos con Biden-Harris campaign program on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Arizona.
“The Latino vote was critical to the President’s victory in 2020, and 2024 will be no different,” said campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez.
LATINO EVANGELICALS REJECTING DEMOCRATIC PARTY, PASTOR SAYS: ‘GOING TO VOTE LIKE NO
