The Supreme Court is set to consider a second abortion case this term, this time dealing with claims by a Republican-led state that the Biden administration is attempting to wield a 40-year-old federal law as an “abortion mandate.”
On the heels of a debate over the Federal Food and Drug Administration’s regulation of an abortion pill, the high court will consider later this month whether the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) pre-empts the state of Idaho’s n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California’s green agenda is targeting every mode of transportation, despite wide opposition - April 14, 2024
- Supreme Court to debate ‘sleeper’ case that could affect Trump federal prosecution - April 14, 2024
- Biden lawsuit ‘subverting states rights’ to regulate abortion heads to Supreme Court - April 14, 2024