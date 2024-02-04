President Biden holds a campaign event in Nevada Sunday, two days ahead of the crucial western battleground state’s presidential primary.
Biden’s stop this weekend in Las Vegas comes a day after he quickly cruised to a landslide victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary and scored his second straight convincing win in his party’s 2024 nominating calendar.
The president, moving toward an all-but-certain nomination, on Saturday grabbed rou
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmaker warns of ‘dangerous’ ‘California agenda’ turning Maine into liberal bastion - February 4, 2024
- ‘We need to win’ AI race against Beijing, House China Committee member warns - February 4, 2024
- Veteran female boxer rips ‘deadly’ USA boxing move allowing transgenders to fight women: ‘There’s just no way’ - February 4, 2024