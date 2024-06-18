President Biden has significantly improved his standing with independent voters, a group crucial to winning in key battleground states this November, a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll has found, less than 10 days from the first presidential debate.
Biden overcame a 12-percentage point deficit among independents and now leads Trump 50%-48% with the group compared to a previous NPR/PBS News/ Marist poll taken in May.
Trump, however, maintains a slight one percentage point lead (50%-4
