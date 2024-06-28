President Biden claimed during the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast Thursday night that he is “the only president this century” and “this decade” that did not have any troops “dying anywhere in the world”—failing to acknowledge the 13 fallen service members who were killed during his administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

