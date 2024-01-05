President Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Friday, blasting former President Trump by saying he is “trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election.”

Biden delivered a speech in Blue Bell, Pa. Friday to mark three years of the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden spent the majority of his address attacking his predecessor and 2024 Republican opponent — who holds a massive lead over the GOP presidential primary field.