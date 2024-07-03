Plans are in the works for President Biden to meet on Wednesday with the nation’s Democrat governors in the wake of Biden’s rough performance during last Thursday’s first debate with former President Trump.
Multiple Democratic sources confirmed that the meeting, which is likely to be virtual, was in the process of being scheduled.
The encounter comes after Democrat governors on Monday huddled on a conference call.
Multiple Democrat sources confirmed to F
