President Biden said his administration is working on facilitating a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a halt to the fighting in the Gaza Strip “for at least six weeks,” during his remarks Monday at the White House alongside King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Biden met with the Jordanian monarch to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group as well as how to bring about a peace agreement between the Jewish state and Palestinian leaders. The t
