Former President Trump is demanding that President Biden take a cognitive exam to prove his mental capacity for re-election.
Trump made the remarks on Thursday via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social.
“Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions,” Trump wrote. “I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!).”
