President Biden attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur for bringing up his son’s death, but it was allegedly Biden who first brought up the death of Beau in an interview.
According to NBC, citing multiple sources, Hur never asked the president about his recollection of his son’s death in 2015 to brain cancer during two days of interviews last October.
The sources said that Biden brought up Beau’s death, not Hur nor his team.
Biden first brought up his son&
