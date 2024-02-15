President Biden attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur for bringing up his son’s death, but it was Biden who first brought up the death of Beau in an interview, Fox News can confirm.
Biden brought up Beau’s death, not Hur, during his October interview, according to two well-placed sources familiar with the probe.
The revelations came after Biden lashed out last Thursday at Hur, who investigated his handling of classified documents, after the prosecutor in his final report not
