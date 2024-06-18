The White House offered “condolences” to the loved ones of Rachel Morin but would not say what steps it would take to secure the border.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty.”

[Read Full story at source]