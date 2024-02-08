A top U.S. Department of Energy official is set on Thursday to defend President Joe Biden’s pause on approvals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at a Senate hearing called by a fellow Democrat who said he will investigate the decision.
Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary David Turk will testify before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at 9:30 ET, in a hearing called by Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from natural gas-producing West Virginia.
Manchin has said
