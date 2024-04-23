President Biden cast the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his framing of former President Trump’s response, as the impetus for his 2020 White House run – but Biden now faces his own “Charlottesville moment.”
Biden has repeatedly and emphatically condemned the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 for spewing “antisemitic bile,” even saying the protests motivated his run for the White House last election cycle.
“In that moment, I
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden once ripped ‘antisemitic bile’ but now faces own ‘Charlottesville moment’ - April 23, 2024
- Senate advances $95B Ukraine and Israel aid package, setting stage for expedited vote - April 23, 2024
- Minnesota police clear out anti-Israel protest in the heart of Ilhan Omar’s congressional district - April 23, 2024