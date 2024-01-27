House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Saturday claimed that President Biden is only interested in discussing border security, “because it has now become a political liability for the White House.”
“You’ve got an administration now that since they took office more than three years ago, they have completely opened the southern border through some 64 executive actions,” Emmer told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “They effectively undid all of the work that had been done b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump blasts Biden-backed border bill at Las Vegas rally: ‘Rather have no bill than a bad bill’ - January 27, 2024
- Biden only cares about border because it has now become a ‘political liability’: Rep Tom Emmer - January 27, 2024
- Florida Gov Ron DeSantis calls Biden border deal ‘a farce,’ says it will worsen migrant crisis - January 27, 2024