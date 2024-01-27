House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Saturday claimed that President Biden is only interested in discussing border security, “because it has now become a political liability for the White House.”

“You’ve got an administration now that since they took office more than three years ago, they have completely opened the southern border through some 64 executive actions,” Emmer told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “They effectively undid all of the work that had been done b

[Read Full story at source]