When President Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in an election rematch this November, one man will remain a one-term president.
Trump, a Republican whom Biden unseated in 2020, seeks to return the favor in 2024 as the incumbent Democratic president struggles with lackluster approval ratings reminiscent of infamous one-term president Jimmy Carter. As of February, Biden’s job approval rating stood at 38% in a Gallup poll — less than one point above President Carter
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Indiana Gov. Holcomb greenlights bills addressing child care, tenure reform and more - March 14, 2024
- Senate votes to confirm US ambassador to Haiti amid gang attempt to seize power in Caribbean country - March 14, 2024
- More Marines arrive in Haiti, with Pentagon ‘ready’ to evacuate Americans, commander says - March 14, 2024