President Biden on Friday praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom and joked about Californians potentially fleeing his state on a high-speed rail line as speculation continues to swirl over whether Newsom could replace Biden in the 2024 presidential race.
Biden, speaking at the White House during a meeting of the National Governors Association, said, “We’re building the nation’s first high speed rail line in California and Nevada” and “I want to thank Govern
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- US hits Russia with sanctions on over 500 targets - February 23, 2024
- Alabama IVF ruling reignites debate on abortion, a motivating issue for Democrats ahead of election - February 23, 2024
- Activists claim Alabama embryo ruling violates separation of church-state - February 23, 2024