FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is pushing the Biden administration to classify fentanyl as a biological and chemical weapon, and to sanction China for its role in fueling the U.S. drug crisis.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the largest police state in the world. If they wanted to stop the flow of fentanyl from inside their border to the U.S. and Mexican drug cartels, they could do it overnight,” Banks told Fox News Digital. “Instead, they are

[Read Full story at source]