Biden projected as big South Carolina winner, blunts momentum of front-runner Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to score a commanding win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, reviving his faltering White House campaign and halting the surge of national front-runner Bernie Sanders, who appeared headed to a distant second-place finish.
