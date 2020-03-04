A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win five large states on Tuesday, while battling front-runner Bernie Sanders for the lead in other states on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bloomberg to reassess White House bid on Wednesday, NBC reports - March 3, 2020
- Biden projected to win five states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two - March 3, 2020
- South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths - March 3, 2020