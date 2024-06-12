FIRST ON FOX: President Biden is being pressured to revoke media credentials from Al Jazeera and cut off its access to the White House following revelations that one of its affiliated journalists reportedly held an Israeli hostage in their family’s Gaza home.
“It is no secret that Qatar-funded Al Jazeera has long been a mouthpiece for terrorists and has peddled anti-American sentiments,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote in a letter to Biden sent on Tu
