South Carolina is once again handing President Biden a ballot box victory.
The Associated Press on Saturday projected that the president would win South Carolina’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary, with the news service making its call 23 minutes after the polls closed in the Palmetto State at 7 p.m. ET.
The quick projection came as no surprise, as Biden was expected to trounce his two long-shot Democratic primary challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marian
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden quickly wins South Carolina Democratic presidential primary - February 3, 2024
- Washington state diverted $340M in federal COVID funds to immigrants, includingvia $1,000 checks - February 3, 2024
- Democrats hold vast fundraising advantage as Republicans face cash problems, disarray in crucial swing states - February 3, 2024