President Biden’s re-election campaign announced Saturday that it raised more than $187 million in the first quarter of 2024.
In March, the campaign raked in over $90 million, up from $53 million the month before.
Additionally, his campaign announced it had $192 million in cash on hand, which it touted as “the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.”
In the first quarter, 96% of donations were under $200,
