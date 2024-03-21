President Biden raked in another $21 million in donations in February, extending his cash lead over former President Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Combined with the Democratic National Committee, Biden has a war chest of $97.5 million, of which over $70 million belongs to the campaign. Trump and the RNC have less than half that at $44.8 million, according to Politico.

The Biden campaign plans to use its deep pockets to flood Trump with ads in swing states across t

[Read Full story at source]