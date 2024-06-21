President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised a combined $85 million in May, which is their second-best month of fundraising this election cycle.
But the money raised by Biden and the DNC is far short of the staggering haul raised by former President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee last month.
In announcing their May fundraising figures on Thursday evening, the Biden campaign also highlighted that they
