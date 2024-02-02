President Biden’s thoughts about former President Trump appear to be more vulgar behind closed doors than in public despite him and other Democrats routinely calling for “civility” and “decency” in politics.
On Biden’s first day in office, he lectured his staff about the importance of respect and said, “I am not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley and Trump trade shots over who’s ‘the weakest general election candidate ever’ to take on Biden - February 2, 2024
- Deadline arrives for Fani Willis to respond to ‘improper’ affair allegations: what we know so far - February 2, 2024
- Biden repeatedly assailed ‘f—ing a–hole’ Trump in private to aides: report - February 2, 2024