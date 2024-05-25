President Biden repeated a claim about turning down an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he purportedly wanted to play football, during his commencement address at West Point on Saturday.

Biden told West Point graduates that Republican Sen. J. Caleb Boggs, whom he defeated to become a U.S. senator, had “appointed” him to the Naval Academy years before they ran against each other in 1972.

The president recounted that before his interview, “I found out

[Read Full story at source]