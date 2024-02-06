President Biden responded to former President Trump’s challenge to an “immediate” debate on Monday.
Trump had issued the challenge during a Monday radio appearance with conservative commentator Dan Bongino, saying a debate would be “good” for the country.
“I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” Trump said.
Biden was asked about Trump’s comments later that day while
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House says ‘fairest, toughest’ border bill is ‘moment of truth’ for Republicans - February 6, 2024
- Biden responds after Trump calls for an ‘immediate’ presidential debate - February 6, 2024
- Alabama lawmakers consider legal casinos, education vouchers, criminal justice in 2024 - February 6, 2024